Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Fish out persons who lynched ‘motor thief’- NDC's Ricard Manuribe

A communication team member of NDC, Ricard Manuribe

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ricard Manuribe, has called on the police to fish out the persons who lynched the alleged motor thief at Kasoa to death.



According to him, although the young man allegedly robbed a rider of his motorbike, the group should not have taken the law into their own hands and lynched him to death.



A suspected motor thief was on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, lynched to death by an angry mob at Kosoa in the Central Region.



He was stripped naked and tied to a motorbike and dragged across the streets in the area.



Not even the presence of a police officer could stop them.



Others also struck his head with a cement block and ran over him with a motorbike.



Another rider ran over his testicles with a motor.



The deceased, who is believed to be a Nigerian was arrested and beaten to death after he attempted to snatch the motorbike he had boarded from its owner.



Meanwhile, the Police has launched a probe into the matter.



The Police said the deceased was lynched after snatching a Royal Motor Bike from one Richard Nkansah believed to be a commercial motor rider in the neighbourhood on Tuesday morning around 6:40 am.



A statement signed by the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Ghana Police Service, Central Region, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie, indicated that the deceased in an attempt to snatch the motorbike, sprayed a substance into the eyes of the motor rider and made way with it but, and he was subsequently caught and lynched by a mob.