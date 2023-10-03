First video of Kufuor uncontrollably weeping after death of wife emerges

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An emotional video has emerged online of the former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, unable to hold back his tears following the death of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.



The former First Lady died in the afternoon of Sunday, October 1, 2023, with the couple have been married for 61 years.



In the first video of the former president since the death of his wife was made public, John Kufuor is captured seated on the compound of his Peduase residence, flanked on both sides by close relatives.



To his left is his brother and former Minister of Defence, Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor.



The video showed the former president in what is an inaudible moment where he is seen sharing some words with the gathering, only to pause at a point when things got too emotional for him.



In a brave attempt to hold back his tears and the swelling up of emotions, the former president briefly breaks down into tears, before his brother taps on the car of his chair to urge him to try holding it together.



See the video below:







