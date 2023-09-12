First set of exhibitors at 2024 Black History Festival unveiled in Accra

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Management Board of the Black History Festival, an event celebrated to strengthen ties between the USA and Africa, has unveiled the first set of its highly anticipated list of top exhibitors for its upcoming 3rd edition.



Ahead of the scheduled show to be held from February 22 to 24, 2024, two exhibitors including M&C Group (Global) and Tripplesea Technologies Limited have already confirmed their participation in the event at separate brief ceremonies in Accra.



As officially announced at the ceremonies, the two are among what is expected to be an impressive lineup of exhibitors and sponsors for the upcoming edition following the success of the second edition.



Michael Bartlett-Vanderpuije, Group Chairman of M&C Group (Global), which was

unveiled as a distinguished sponsor and a special exhibitor at the event while emphasizing that it was about time to link African businesses with those in the diaspora, averred that discussions around the African past ought to be put aside to pave the way to achieve a common goal.



“We’re trying to get this done by bringing in the bond between Ghana, the West African Sub- Region, we all know about the slave trade and all the things that we went through, it’s about time to put that aside and connect businesses within the diaspora,” said the group chairman.



According to him, M&C Group (Global) was motivated to once again sponsor the festival owing to its role as a global frontier that takes Ghana to the rest of the world.



Assuring that the 2024 festival is going to be bigger and better, he urged other stakeholders to join the team to enable them to leverage the opportunities therein.



Director of Tripplesea Technologies Limited, Anne Okpala said she was honoured to be part of the event, more so as a first-time exhibitor.



Detailing her expectations, she said she was highly hopeful of leveraging the

opportunity to exhibit to not only open up her establishment to and reach out her company to the diaspora but also connect with other entrepreneurs around the world.



“With this opportunity, we believe that Tripplesea will be a platform whereby, we’ll reach out to other brothers and sisters in the diaspora,” she asserted.



On his part, the Executive Coordinator of the Black History Festival, Stephen Selasie Asuo explained that the platform was conducive to selling Africa to the rest of the world, adding that aside from promoting the culture of the people, it equally provides opportunities for other areas such as commerce, real estate, agriculture, fashion, arts, etc.



He stressed that bringing a technological company like Tripplesea Technologies Limited triple would contribute to the digital contribution of the African continent to enable it to compete with the rest of the world.



According to Stephen Asuo, the company aside from its exhibition would also serve on the panel to discuss how security could be digitalized.



The Executive Coordinator disclosed that a new dimension being introduced in the next edition of the event would be a platform for businesses to strike partnerships with their counterparts in other parts of the world to enhance mutual benefits for all sides.



He appealed to other companies in the fields of real estate, agriculture, fashion, arts, etc. to take advantage of Black History Month and come on board to exhibit their products and services.



The Black History Festival is a festival celebrated to strengthen ties between the USA and Africa. It is also an opportunity to commemorate Black History Month which is an annual event held by the people of the USA to celebrate their achievements, heritage, and the contribution of the people of African origin in the USA.



The third edition of the Black History Festival is expected to be launched on September, 21 in New York in the USA.



The maiden edition of the festival was held in Washington, D.C. in the USA with the next edition slated for February 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.