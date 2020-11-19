General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: GBC Ghana

First phase of Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange to open to traffic next week

Works on Obetsebi-Lamptey interchange has been progressing steadily

The first phase of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange in Accra, which is 90 per cent complete will be opened to traffic next week.



Touring some road projects in the Metropolis, Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta, was elated at the speed with which the contractors, Queiroz Galvao is working.



The opening of the first phase, he noted, will ease traffic congestion that commuters are currently experiencing on that stretch.









