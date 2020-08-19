General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: GNA

First lady presents medical items to Saltpond hospital

They items were; thermometer guns, face masks, baby diapers, liquid soaps, detergents among others

The Rebecca Foundation, led by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has presented a quantity of assorted medical items to the Saltpond Government Hospital for quality health care delivery in the area.



They items were; thermometer guns, face masks, baby diapers, liquid soaps, detergents among others.



Speaking at the ceremony, the First Lady said her Foundation was focusing attention and resources to complement government efforts in improving healthcare delivery in the country.



She said since 2017, the Foundation had partnered the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to ensure that health care was more accessible and available to Ghanaians especially women and children.



Additionally, she said the Foundation had donated hospital equipment and supplies to health facilities across the 16 regions of the country including a physiotherapy machine at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH).



It also embarked on health outreaches and services across the Country.



“We have also distributed ambulances and equipped several health facilities and provided PPE to the contract tracing teams to help fight COVID-19.



The First Lady advised Ghanaians to adopt and adhere to all safety protocols to stop the spread of the pandemic.



Mr Ekow Quansah Hayford, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman hinted that the Saltpond government hospital would soon be upgraded into a modern municipal hospital status.



He said his outfit together with the Municipal Chief Executive renovated the leaking roof of the OPD, the consultancy rooms and other departments of the hospital to give it a facelift.



Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister praised the First Lady for her bold initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of women and children.

The First Lady later interacted with queen mothers, market queens and other women groups and opinion leaders to solicit their challenges and how best she could assist them resolve them.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.