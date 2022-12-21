First female President of NAHSAG hands over

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: Kelly West

The first female President of the National Health Student’s Association of Ghana (NAHSAG), Mrs. Faustina Aikins [neé] has officially handed over the mantle to newly elected executives in the late hours of Monday 19th December 2022 at the Ministry of Health Conference Room.



Noted in her handing over a speech delivered, she confessed, “it has been an interesting journey, being the first female president of our noble association which I never took for granted, my executives and I decided to start work immediately”.



As part of the success stories, the former student of Sunyani Technology University recounted how her administration negotiated to help students from Schools of Hygiene to receive their allowances.



Addressing issues related to health, ‘the hope-filled era’ in the office ensured medical screening for Makola Market Women on World Hypertension Day and many others including gaining international allies, Somalia.



The 16th handing over ceremony was graced by dignitaries including Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Honorable Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Director of Allied Health and former President for the Ghana Association Medical Laboratory Scientists Dr. Ignatius Awinibuno, Dr. Ivy Sackey and other influential personalities and welcomed a resounding acceptance speech from the new President of the association, Mr. Daniel Onomah Asamoah.



Names (positions) of new executives of NAHSAG:



Daniel Onomah Asamoah - (President)



Amansiah Bright Twerefour - (Vice President)



Isaac Ofosu- (General Secretary)



Frederick Gideon OWUSU - (Financial Controller)



Asimah Ameyaw Adepa Juliet - (Women’s Commissioner)



Dzudzor's Dela Robert - (Coordinating Secretary)