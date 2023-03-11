First consignment of childhood vaccines arrive in Ghana

Health News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

The first batch of Measles, BCG and Oral Polio vaccines have been received by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.



The consignment was received on Saturday, March 11, 2023.



This was announced by the Ministry of Information via its Facebook page stating that the “Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service receive first consignment of Measles vaccines, Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB) disease and Oral Polio Vaccines.”



The ministry also added that the vaccines are being distributed to various facilities and regions as the country expects more to arrive in the coming weeks from multiple sources.



“Distribution to various regions and facilities underway. More vaccines expected in Ghana in the coming weeks from multiple sources,” wrote the Ministry of Information in a post on Facebook.



In the past week, there has been a widespread shortage of some vaccines used for routine immunisation of babies from birth to at least 18 months in the country.



The development has caused condemnation and critics by citizens who have blamed the government for its inability to provide basic healthcare.















