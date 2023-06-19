First batch of Ghanaian pilgrims safely arrive in Mecca for Hajj

General News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Four hundred and thirty Ghanaian pilgrims embarked on their journey to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, as the first batch from the southern sector. They departed from Kotoka International Airport and arrived safely at Madina International Airport. The airlift of these pilgrims marks the continuation of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.



Having completed the airlift of two thousand one hundred and fifty pilgrims from the northern sector, Accra is now preparing for five flights that will transport pilgrims from Accra, Kumasi, and surrounding areas. As in previous years, females outnumber their male counterparts among the pilgrims set to participate in the 2023 Hajj.



The 430 pilgrims will join their fellow compatriots in Saudi Arabia for a month-long session of religious rites. The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and is contingent upon the eligibility of the faithful.



To bid farewell to the departing pilgrims, the Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda, and other board members were present at the aircraft. Chairman Banda prayed for the blessings of Allah upon the pilgrims during their spiritual journey. He assured them that the Ghana Hajj Board had made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and trouble-free pilgrimage experience.



The successful airlift operations in Tamale have instilled hope that a similar outcome will be achieved in Accra. The seamless airlift of the first batch of pilgrims serves as evidence of efficient preparations and coordination.



Ghana has been allocated a quota of six thousand pilgrims for this year's Hajj, and the Ghana Hajj Board has reassured prospective pilgrims that all individuals who have fulfilled their financial commitments will be airlifted.



The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Hajj Board expressed satisfaction with the progress made thus far and called for cooperation from all stakeholders. Preparations are underway for the subsequent flights scheduled for the coming days until all eligible pilgrims have embarked on their Hajj journey.



With the safe arrival of the first batch of Ghanaian pilgrims in Mecca, the anticipation and excitement continue to grow among the faithful as they prepare to fulfill their religious obligations during this sacred pilgrimage.



