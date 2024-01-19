First Sky Group to invest GHS32m in free dialysis delivery

Health News of Tuesday, 16 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The First Sky Group has underscored its unwavering commitment to healthcare by investing over GHS32 million in providing free dialysis for kidney patients since 2016.



Additionally, the company has sponsored successful kidney transplants in the past year, reflecting its dedication to addressing healthcare challenges.



During the 21st Anniversary and Thanksgiving Service in Accra, the Executive Chairman, Eric Seddy Kutortse announced these initiatives, emphasising the group's commitment to supporting healthcare and improving the lives of individuals grappling with kidney-related challenges.



He revealed that the group is actively working towards establishing a kidney transplant centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, with a joint committee dedicated to completing the project by the end of 2024.



This ambitious initiative aligns with The First Sky Group's broader commitment to making a meaningful impact on healthcare in Ghana.



The theme of the event, 'The faithfulness of the Lord never ceases", drawn from Lamentations 3:22-23, reflected gratitude for enduring blessings amid global challenges over the past two decades.



Mr Kutortse attributed the group's success to the abundant grace and love of God, highlighting its role in corporate entrepreneurship, job creation, innovative solutions, and wealth development.



The group also announced plans to build 50 church buildings through its rural area evangelism programme, aiming to provide conducive worship environments and eradicate churches in classrooms and under trees.



Looking ahead to 2024, the Executive Chairman expressed The First Sky Group's dedication to pursuing individual and national aspirations, emphasising the importance of unity, diversity, and vision for collective success.



Addressing Ghanaians ahead of the upcoming elections, he urged citizens to approach the polls with energy, fortitude, and a shared purpose to preserve collective peace.



The sermon on the theme, 'The faithfulness of the Lord never ceases,' delivered by the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, highlighted God's dependability and trustworthiness.



The event concluded with a prayer for blessings upon Ghana, echoing a collective wish for a prosperous and resilient nation.



The First Sky Group continues to play a pivotal role in various sectors, combining business success with a commitment to social responsibility and community development.