General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

First Phase: Akufo-Addo opens Obetsebi Lamptey interchange to traffic

play videoAkufo-Addo commissions first phase of Obetsebi Lamptey interchange

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on November 24, 2020, commissioned the first phase of the Obetsebi Lamptey interchange.



The opening of the road to vehicular traffic forms part of his two-day campaign tour in the Greater Accra Regional.



The entire project which cost $17 million is expected to cut down traffic and congestion on the stretch which records 60,000 vehicular movements daily.



Speaking at the commissioning of the first phase of the interchange, President Akufo-Addo said the opening shows his government’s commitment to addressing traffic congestion in Accra.



“Completing Phase One will make the contractor, Queiroz Galvao, begin work on Phase Two immediately after this commissioning ceremony.



“Today’s event is further testimony of the government's determination to address traffic issues,” he said.



He also announced that his government was considering various proposals to construct similar outfits on the Kaneshie-Mallam stretch.



Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta, who was also present at the ceremony said five interchanges in different parts of the country will be done soon.



Interchange



The Obetsebi-Lamptey Circle is a major roundabout that links Kaneshie to Accra through Graphic Road; Kaneshie to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, and then Kaneshie to the spare-parts hub of Abossey Okai.



The contract for the design and the construction of the interchange and other ancillary works was signed in October 2016.





