First Lady woos Tema for more votes

First lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has urged the people of Tema to rally behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and retain the party in the December 7 general election.



She made the appeal when she visited the Tema Central and West constituencies as part of her campaign tour of the Greater Accra region.



Addressing a mini-rally at Tema Community Seven, after a brief stop at the Tema Community Nine market to interact with traders, Mrs. Akufo-Addo recounted some of the social intervention initiatives that the NPP government had undertaken in its first term, which included the Free Senior High School, (SHS) NABCO, One District, One Factory and the Planting for Food and Jobs programmes.



“When Nana Addo was seeking power in 2016, some said he could not implement the free SHS, today our children are enjoying free SHS because he wants to equip them with knowledge to be productive Ghanaians in future. NABCO and One District, One Factory has also brought jobs for the youth who were jobless,” she noted.



The First Lady said the NPP had proven to be the government that could develop Ghana, adding that changing it for another party would be retrogressive for the country.

She stated that: “We have done a lot and more are yet to come in the next four years. So, I’m pleading with you to look ahead. We are moving forward, we won’t retrogress.”



She advised against voter apathy and urged the electorate to go all out and vote on the Election Day, adding that “every vote counts in the up-coming elections.”



“Everyone should go and vote, don’t sit at home; all votes count so let us vote and win with a huge margin,” she stated.



Mrs. Akufo-Addo also canvassed for votes for the various Parliamentary Candidates of the NPP who are vying for seats in the area.

They are: Mr Yves Nii Noi Hanson Nortey, for Tema Central, Mr Titus Glover for Tema East, and Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, for Tema West.



She explained to the electorates that an NPP government would not be able to run the country effectively with a minority in Parliament, thus the need to also vote massively for the parliamentary candidates.



During her tour, she cut the sod for the Tema Central Aged Recreational and Health Facility Project being funded by the outgoing Tema Central MP, Mr Kofi Brako.



The First Lady also participated in a breast cancer screening exercise organized by Mr Ahenkorah, the Tema West MP, in collaboration with the Breasted One organization, and encouraged women to regularly screen for breast cancer.



Mrs Akufo-Addo, then met with traders at the Texpo market in the Tema West Constituency where she took time to listen to their request for shelter for the market women and a kindergarten for their children.



She later assured them that she would engage the Municipal Chief Executive for a solution to their requests.



The First Lady later graced the graduation ceremony of 350 women trained in various skills, by the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah in partnership with the National Board for Small Scale Industry.



She congratulated the graduating class, and urged them to use their acquired skills to better their lot and for their economic empowerment, as well as to impact positively on the growth of society.



Mr Ahenkorah, who was part of the First Lady Tema campaign team, urged the graduates to take advantage of the opportunity granted to make a decent living.

