Source: Starr FM

First Lady visits Ayawaso West

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has met with chiefs and residents of Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipality in the Greater Accra region.



The First Lady was the Special Guest of Honour at the graduation ceremony of the NVTI Head Office in Accra where she presented certificates to graduands who undertook various intensive vocational training.



Mrs Akufo-Addo seized the opportunity to assure the gathering of government’s commitment to technical and vocational education in the country.



The First Lady was hosted by MCE of the area Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah as well as the Ayawaso MP Lydia Alhassan.



The Executive Director of NVTI Mawusi Nudekor Awity thanked president Akufo-Addo for making a significant investment in technical and vocational education and for giving them befitting centres across the country.



Continuing her visit, the First Lady went to the Legon Hospital and donated various items including beds?bedsheets?blankets?washing powder, thermometre guns among others through the Rebecca Foundation.



Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana Professor Oduro-Owusu thanked her for her kind gesture and informed her of their proposal to build a Paediatric Unit.



Finally, the first lady attended a durbar of the chiefs, and the people of La Bawaleshie held in her honor.



In a welcome address, the MCE for Ayawaso West thanked and expressed the joy of the people of Ayawaso West Municipal and Constituency to the First Lady on her decision to visit and interact with them.



The MCE used the opportunity to list a few of the projects the NPP government through the Assembly had undertaken such as; the investment of about 2.5 million cedis into the construction of selected town roads, construction of three school feeding kitchens?six-unit classroom blocks, fencing, and completion of schools, distribution of computers to schools and award of over a hundred scholarships.



Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo in her speech assured she will tackle all the requests made by the Chiefs and people of La Bawaleshie.

