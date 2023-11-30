First Lady reiterates commitment to support women as she graduates 70 beneficiaries of Therema Initiative

General News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Seventy women who have benefited from a skills training program by the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo have graduated and received funds to start their businesses.



The initiative under the Therema Foundation in partnership with KGL Foundation trained the women in baking and soap making.



The First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo at a short graduation ceremony reiterated her commitment to use her office to support the development of women and children.



The Terema initiative by the Rebecca Foundation seeks to empower women economically by providing them with employable skills. Beneficiaries are also given basic financial and business management training.



While Rebecca Akufo- Addo while encouraging beneficiaries to use the skills acquired wisely to gain financial independence pledged her commitment to supporting women and children.



“I am extremely happy that the beneficiaries have gone through the training successfully. The skills you have acquired will help you gain financial independence,” she noted



She therefore urged them to take the skills they have acquired seriously and also help to teach others.



Rebecca Akufo-Addo also reiterated her commitment to keep supporting women and children in the country through the Rebecca Foundation and its partners.



The beneficiaries were given startup kits including Ovens, Bags of Sugar, Margarine, Gallons of Oil, Eggs, Gas Cylinders, soap-making kits, and cash.



Chief Executive Officer of KGL Foundation, Mr. Elliott Dadey expressed the Foundation’s continued support for the Rebecca Foundation’s Terema Initiative According to him, the Foundation will continue to empower women economically by providing them with employable skills.



Beneficiaries thanked the First Lady for the life-changing opportunity. They added that the skills will go a long way to help them generate income to support themselves and their families.