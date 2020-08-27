General News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

First Lady presents $20,000 to sick pencil artist

Rebecca Akufo-Addo presenting the cash to the artist's team

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has officially presented an amount of $20,000 to ailing pencil artist Emmanuel Apraku to help in his treatment.



Apraku, popularly known as Ray, has received widespread support on social media since his illness was made public.



Several Ghanaians subsequently donated to a GoFundMe account which was created to raise funds for him to undergo surgery.



The First Lady also reached out to the team behind Apraku’s global fundraiser and pledged to donate $20,000 for his treatment.



She went ahead to send the ailing pencil artist a hand-written letter wishing him a speedy recovery.



“Dear, Emmanuel, I wish you the very best and speedy recovery. God bless,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo wrote.



The First Lady has now delivered on her promise by personally donating an amount of $20,000 to the sick artist.





