First Lady inaugurates new National Secretariat for Anglican Church

Source: Atinka Online

First Lady of the Republic, H.E. Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the new National Secretariat of the Internal Province of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Teshie Nungua in Accra.



The facility will serve as a centralized point for church administration and enhance both the national and international visibility of the Church.



In a brief speech, Mrs Akufo-Addo said the beliefs of Anglicans are deeply rooted in the word of God which have sustained the work of the Anglican Church through many generations and saved many souls in the process.



She encouraged all Anglicans, especially the seasoned ones to reach out to our youth to teach them to love God and country and encourage them to live by biblical principles.



Mrs Akufo-Addo acknowledged the hard work of the leadership of the Anglican Church and which she said has contributed in no small way in deepening the knowledge of Christ and the message of redemption.



She also congratulated His Grace the Metropolitan Archbishop Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, for his elevation to the high office of Archbishop and said the systems and structures established over the years and the enormous support by many faithful Anglicans towards the development and transformation of the Anglican Church in Ghana has materialised the vision of the National Secretariat of the Internal Province of the Anglican Church of Ghana.



On behalf of the President and herself, the First Lady expressed their deepest gratitude to the leadership of the Anglican Church, for the Communion Service at the Jubilee House on March 11, this year and expressed their hope of putting into practice the quarterly communion services at the Jubilee house as promised.



Mrs Akufo-Addo also used the occasion to impress on the Anglican Church to continue supporting the government to combat the Global COVID-19 pandemic as the battle against the pandemic requires the church to be very active and supportive of measures rolled out by the Government.



“I count on the Anglican Church to use this Secretariat to also promote Government policies for the good of our country”, she said.



Present to grace the inauguration ceremonies were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Hon. Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, past and present senior members of the Anglican Diocese, the Anglican clergy and congregation and elders of the Teshie traditional area.