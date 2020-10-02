Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: GNA

First Lady courts more voters in Adentan Constituency

First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has asked voters in the Adentan Constituency in the Greater Accra Region to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power for more development.



She said President Akufo-Addo and Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Member of Parliament for Adentan, needed another term in office to complete their fine programmes for the people.



On a campaign tour of the Constituency, Mrs Akufo-Addo said the NPP had kept faith with the people and so they deserved to be given another term in the December 7 elections so they could continue to “do more for the people.”



She stated that the government in its first term of office had implemented several social intervention policies and executed many infrastructural projects to set Ghana on the path to “Ghana beyond Aid Agenda.”



The First Lady said the President also believed in enriching the nation’s human resource base and industrialisation as a sure way to ensure sustained economic growth.



She said that influenced the President to implement policies such as the Free Senior High School programme, the One District One factory [1D1F], and Planting for Food and Jobs initiatives, all of which were geared towards empowering the people to build a vibrant industrial economy.



At the Adentan and Ogbojo markets, the First Lady appealed to the traders to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the Parliamentary Candidate to secure a brighter future for their children.



She also announced that the Rebecca Foundation had started the process of building a crèche at the Adentan market to provide a conducive place for the children of the traders.



She assured them that Foundation would continue to complement the efforts of government to address the developmental needs of all Ghanaians, especially women and children.



As part of her tour of the Constituency, Mrs Akufo-Addo also visited the Frafraha Health Centre, where she interacted with management and staff as well as some patients and donated medical supplies including beds, nose masks, sanitizers, diapers, bed sheets, blankets, detergents and thermometer guns to the facility.



The First Lady commended the staff for their dedication and commitment to among others, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, in spite of the risk, and expressed government’s appreciation for their sacrifices.



Mrs Akufo-Addo ended her tour at a durbar of Chiefs and people at Ogbojo community, where she was welcomed by a large enthusiastic crowd, chanting, “Four more for Nana to do more”



She expressed her appreciation to the people for their warm welcome and thanked the Constituents for supporting the Akufo-Addo government in its first term in office.



She said the many programmes in education, health and road construction, which had been executed in the Adentan Constituency should encourage the people to vote for President Akufo-Addo and Mr Buaben Asamoa in the upcoming elections.



Mrs Akufo-Addo was accompanied on the tour by Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Parliamentary candidate and other Regional and constituency Executives of the Party.

