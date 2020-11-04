Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: GNA

First Lady canvasses for votes from Korle Klottey and Okaikoi Central

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo addressing voters

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, took her campaign tour to the Okaikoi Central and Korley Klottey constituencies and appealed to the electorate to vote to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Office for a second term.



Interacting with the people, she said the NPP, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had achieved so much for the country and so the electorate should vote based on those achievements.



The First Lady said the many social intervention programmes implemented by the Akufo-Addo-led government did not target only members and sympathizers of the NPP but all Ghanaians who qualified for any of those social interventions.



At the Okaikoi Central Constituency, Mrs Akufo-Addo first called on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at his Residence and later commissioned a community clinic constructed by Mr Patrick Boamah, the Member of Parliament for OkaiKoi Central, in honour of the Chief Imam at New Fadama in Accra.



She thanked the Chief Imam for his constant prayers and support for President Akufo-Addo in his political career and asked for more prayers for the December 7 general election.



Welcoming her entourage to his residence, Sheikh Sharubutu commended the First Lady for her visit and assured her of his office’s unflinching support for the Government in its developmental efforts.



He said unlike some neighbouring countries that faced civil instability, Ghana was blessed with peace, political stability and religious tolerance, all of which were important pillars for development.



The Chief Imam advised political parties and the citizenry to eschew violence in the run-up to the 2020 elections and embark on peaceful campaigns.



Mrs Akufo-Addo later donated medical items including diapers, wheelchairs, crutches, antenatal bags, blankets and medical scrubs to the clinic.



She also visited the Chief of Abeka, Nii Boi IV, and his elders, who welcomed her warmly to the Traditional Area and commended her for respecting the traditional norms.



Interacting with market women and youth groups at a mini durbar at Abeka Mantse Agbona, the First Lady said the Free SHS Policy, among other social interventions, had had a positive impact on all the citizenry with beneficiaries cutting across all political divides.



She also met with car dealers, artisans, and traders as well as some physically challenged persons at the premises of the Apenkwa Presbyterian Church, and urged them to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo because of the “good job done” in his first term.



The disability-friendly policies being implemented by the government such as their recruitment as toll-booth agents and the increase in the Disability Fund were testaments to enhance the wellbeing of Ghanaians in general.



Mr Boamah, who was part of the First Lady’s entourage, said President Akufo-Addo was a proven and loyal supporter of Okaikwei Central, having once served as legal counsel for the Abeka Traditional Council and being instrumental in addressing chieftaincy matters that once threatened their peace.



He said since assuming office the President had executed a number of projects in the Constituency including a new Astro-turf, a mini-stadium, tarring most of the roads there, and lighting up its streets.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.