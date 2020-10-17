Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

First Lady campaigns in Ablekuma North Constituency

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has paid a working visit to the Ablekuma North Constituency as part of my efforts to garner support for the NPP ahead of the general elections on December 7.



She was with outgoing MP for the constituency, Akua Afriyie as well as the incoming MP, Sheila Bartels.



She visited traders and spare parts dealers at Kokompe, Odorkor and Mallam markets to interact with them, listen to their challenges as well as assure them of the NPP’s commitments based on our track record.



The First Lady recounted the strides this administration has made so far in providing market infrastructure and stimulus packages for business owners through the COVID-19 Alleviation Programme Business Support Scheme among others.



To crown the day’s activities, she attended a mini-rally at Kwashieman Park where she urged electorates to vote for the NPP to retain their seat to continue with the good works they have started.

