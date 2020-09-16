General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

First Lady appointed Principal TVET Ambassador

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has been appointed as the Principal Ambassador of the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) with the responsibility of promoting the preference of TVET among Ghanaian youth.



She is expected to hold various activities within various platforms to change the negative perception about TVET and to help increase enrolment in Technical and Vocational Institutions.



With the help of other TVET ambassadors, they will be expected to inspire world-class excellence in skills development and introduce the youth to a variety of skilled careers.



Rebecca Akufo-Addo indicated that TVET has served as a conduit for many to unearth and develop their God-given skills, which they subsequently applied, to make a living so Ghana must ensure an effective its development.



“Ghana must take conscious steps to make Ghana a center of excellence in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in West Africa and a competitive global player within the TVET ecosystem,” she said.



According to her, “my TVET campaign has come at the right time when the government is embarking on a drive to industrialize Ghana through the one district, one factory initiative.”



She rallied for massive support for the sector adding that “the challenges confronting the TVET sector are so huge that the government alone cannot possibly tackle them all and as such we must all join forces to ensure that TVET becomes the first choice for the Ghanaian youth.”



Composition of TVET ambassadors



The First Lady would be supported in her ambassadorial work by Ghanaian media personalities, Kwame Sefa Kayi, a broadcast journalist, and Belinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi.



Other personalities include Kwame Nsiah-Apau popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, a musician, songwriter, creative director and entrepreneur, Martha Ankoma, a film actress, Ms Rebecca Donkor, Founder and Chief Executive O of Makeup Ghana, and Mr Daniel McKorley, a Ghanaian business magnate and founder and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies.





