First Lady applauds midwives

Health News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Class FM

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has applauded midwives in the country for their role in reducing maternal mortality.



Mrs. Akufo-Addo gave the applauds when she joined the International Confederation of Midwives to mark the 2021 International day of the midwife on Wednesday, 6 May 2021.



Midwives she noted fill a fundamental gap in the healthcare system and delivery.



“Being at the fore of child delivery in many areas, with no other health professionals, their vital role in reducing maternal mortality, must be applauded,” she stated.



The theme for this year’s International Confederation of Midwives is "Follow the Data: Invest in Midwives".



The Rebecca Foundation, the First Lady noted, will continue to partner with organizations and the Ghanaian populace to invest and strengthen professionals.