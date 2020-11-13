General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

First Lady Rebecca Akufo mourns the death of JJ Rawlings

The late former President, Jerry John Rawlings

First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has joined Ghanaians all over the world to commensurate with the Rawlings family over the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



The former President passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, hours before the Black Stars battled the Falcons of Jediane at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



He died at the age of 73 at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital after battling an unknown illness for about a week.



It has also been reported that he was diagnosed with the Coronavirus pandemic but it is still not known if that is the cause of his death.



The First Lady took to twitter to sympathize with the widow, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings who is also the flagbearer for the National Democratic Party.



Her post on Twitter reads:” My dear Nana Konadu, my heartfelt condolences to you and the family, on our nation’s loss.”



