First Klass Shipping marks ten-year anniversary

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: William Beeko, Contributor

First Klass Shipping Specialist, a wholly Ghanaian-owned leading door-to-door Shipping company observed its 10th anniversary on July 31 2023, marking a decade of remarkable achievements and innovation.



Founded in the year 2013, the company has grown from a small startup to an industry powerhouse, revolutionizing door-to-door Shipping from the UK to Ghana and has earned a hard reputation for excellence.



The company envisions an even brighter future, characterized by continuous growth, further technological advancements, and a deepened focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



The company has remained dedicated to serving customers with excellence, forging strong partnerships, and making a positive impact on the industry and society as a whole.



At a brief ceremony at the Company's Head Office at Pokuase Katapor in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Michael Obeng, expressed his inestimable gratitude to the dedicated team of employees both past and present, clearing agents both past and present, as well as key partners, and customers who have played an integral role in the company's journey so far.



According to the CEO Michael Obeng, with a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, First Klass Shipping looks ahead to the future with optimism and excitement.



He acknowledged that the company's journey over the last decade has been both challenging and rewarding.



"The anniversary marks a momentous occasion because, as the CEO, the 10th anniversary coincides with my Birthday. I am filled with immense joy and pride as we mark this incredible milestone of our journey.



....First Klass Shipping Specialist is a renowned Door to door Shipping Company that operates from the UK to Ghana and has been in operation since August 2013.

Our Vision is to become the most preferred door-to-door shipping company from the UK to Ghana,” Mr. Michael Obeng said.



He added….. “Ten years ago, we embarked on a vision to create something exceptional, and today; we at First Klass Shipping stand tall as a testament to dedication, perseverance, and innovation.



We started off with 4 staff members but today we have over 60 members of staff across UK and Ghana. We Started with one Pickup Van in UK and one Delivery Van in Ghana. Today, we have a fleet of vans and trucks.



….In the initial stages we rented warehousing properties in both UK and Ghana but today we have our own warehouses in the UK and our Ultra-modern warehouse in Accra Ghana with other warehousing projects in Kumasi and Takoradi ongoing.



We have quickly become the preferred choice for individuals and businesses alike when it comes to shipping items from the UK to Ghana.



Touching on CSR projects, he mentioned that as part of its CSR, First Klass Shipping provides ongoing support to a few orphanage homes in Ghana.



“A recent one was a visit to Graceland homes and contributed to the building of classroom for the kids. We also built an Ultramodern Toilet facility for the Atwedie township in the Ashanti Akyem South district of Ghana.



….I want to distinctly express my gratitude to all our employees and Clearing agents both past and present. Your hard work, commitment, and unwavering support have been the driving force behind our success so far.”