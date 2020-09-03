General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: My News GH

First Female Police Commissioner pays working visit to Accra Police Ladies

A file of the visit

Mrs. Jane Christie Donkor, the First Female Commissioner of Police (Rtd.) has paid a short working visit to police ladies in Accra.



COP/Mrs. Donkor (Rtd.) was enlisted as a Chief Inspector into the then Special Branch of the Ghana Police Service, now BNI, in 1970, and rose through the ranks to become the first female commissioner of Police in 2000.



By this exceptional achievement, she brought dignity and honour to women in policing, paving way for others to break the glass ceiling to achievable heights notably, the Ag. Inspector-General of Police Mrs. Elizabeth Mills Robertson.During her time in the service, COP/Mrs. Donkor (Rtd.) supported in the formation of Police Ladies Association (POLAS) and saw to the recruitment of more women to reach a suitable gender balance into the law enforcement institution.



She held various positions among which included Commissioner Welfare, Officer in Charge of Training at the National Police Training School (NPTS) Tesano.



She also saw to the restructuring of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POLWA), which was at the time only limited to wives of senior police officers to include that of junior ranking personnel.



As instrumental as she was, she mentored and empowered a lot of policewomen professionally into taking up leadership roles and eschew amateurism. She was instrumental in basic reforms amongst the women core of the service such as the wearing of earrings which were hitherto not allowed.COP/Mrs. Donkor was a disciplinarian and a hardworking officer who believed in the motto of the service and dedicated her entire Police life to ensuring officers worked with integrity.



She advised Policewomen to be hardworking since there’s dignity in labour and be polite at all times since.DSP Effia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Affairs Officer used the opportunity to present a copy of the second edition of the Police Diary to COP/Mrs. Donkor (Rtd.).

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.