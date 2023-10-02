First American Specialist Medical Centre to be launched in Ghana

General News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: Evans Obiri, contributor

The highly anticipated official launch of the First American Specialist Medical Centre (FASMC) in Accra is just around the corner, with festivities scheduled for October 11, 2023.



FASMC, a specialist hospital located at 3 Treasure Avenue in the East Airport area of Accra, is poised to redefine the healthcare landscape in Ghana. Founded by the esteemed Pakistani-American Neurosurgeon, Dr. Hafiz Khan, FASMC is not just a medical institution; it is a testament to Dr. Khan's unwavering commitment to improving healthcare access in Ghana.



For the past three decades, Dr. Hafiz Khan has dedicated himself to mobilizing top healthcare experts from the United States to Ghana, conducting free surgical procedures and various health-related charity projects. His profound passion for Ghana and his mission to extend advanced medical procedures to individuals of all social classes have culminated in the establishment of FASMC.



One of the distinguishing features of FASMC is its assembly of world-class medical experts across various specialties. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and technical equipment that is unparalleled on the African continent. With a modern pediatric unit and a specialization in pain management for a wide range of conditions, FASMC is poised to cater to the diverse healthcare needs of the Ghanaian population.



FASMC's team of neurosurgeons is particularly renowned for their expertise in addressing complex disorders, including but not limited to:



Brain and Spine Tumors

Skull Base Tumors

Back and Neck Pain

Arthritis

Headache

Occipital Neuralgia

Trigeminal Neuralgia (stabbing facial pain)

Atypical Facial Pain

Chiari Malfunction and Syringomyelia (brain disorders)

Vascular Diseases and Stroke

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Nerve Disorders

Trauma

Spinal Disorders

Memory Loss

Dementia

Seizures

Multiple sclerosis Tremor

Abnormal Gait

Vertigo

Peripheral Neuropathy

Radicular Pain

Carpal Tunnel

Moreover, FASMC's radiology department is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including Digital X-RAY, MRI 1.5 TESLA, CT SCAN 128 SLIDES, OPG DENTAL X-RAY, EMG FOR NERVE AND MUSCLE STUDY, ULTRASOUND, RHIZOTOMY TREATMENTS, and C-ARM FLUOROSCOPY FOR PROCEDURES.



The official launch of FASMC is expected to draw top-tier health professionals and government dignitaries who recognize the pivotal role this institution will play in advancing healthcare in Ghana. The hospital's mission extends beyond the launch; it seeks to create public awareness and encourage individuals from all walks of life to experience the world-class healthcare services FASMC offers.



Join us on October 11, 2023, as we embark on a new era in healthcare excellence with the official launch of First American Specialist Medical Centre.