Firefighters use buckets of water in Koforidua market fire outbreak as pump fails

Regional News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Residents of Koforidua were taken aback on Sunday, April 7, 2024, witnessing firefighters from the Eastern Regional Sub-Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) battling a blaze at the Koforidua Central Market with buckets of water.



The fire outbreak, which ignited around 5:50pm, prompted a swift response from the GNFS.



However, upon arrival at 6:10pm, the fire crew faced a daunting challenge as the pump failed to engage, hindering their firefighting efforts.



With the flames spreading rapidly, the firefighters were forced to rely on the assistance of local residents, who provided buckets of water to combat the inferno.



Suspected to have originated from an electrical fault, the fire engulfed four shops within the market, completely destroying two and partially damaging two others.



Despite the intensity of the blaze, the collaborative efforts of firefighters and community members managed to bring the fire under control and finally extinguished preventing further devastation.



While several adjoining shops were spared from destruction, the fire inflicted significant damage on the affected premises.



Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.



“The fire, suspected to stem from an electrical fault, engulfed four (4) shops, completely destroying two (2) and partially damaging two (2) others. Items destroyed included plastic cups, bowls and spoons, takeaway packs, toilet rolls, and polytene bags,” said officials of GNFS.



The Koforidua Central Market is the largest in the Regional capital, however, it is in deplorable condition making it vulnerable to fire outbreaks.



Despite strong assurance by the Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben in 2021 that the market was going to be reconstructed in earnest, not even a single block has been laid to provide hope for traders in the market.