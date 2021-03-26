Firefighters prevent fire from spreading to Kwame Nkrumah Circle

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Daily Mail

The timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire and Rescue Service prevented a huge blaze from spreading to parts of the popular Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



A house close to the Kaneshie bus terminal at the enclave located in Accra was razed down by the inferno which broke out just before 9:00 pm, Thursday.



The fire reportedly swept through a closed drinking spot made of wood destroying items running into hundreds of cedis.



Makeshift structures which houses other inhabitants were also destroyed in the raging fire.



“I sell water here”, said an affected trader. “Now I have lost my fridge and other valuables to the fire. I am so disturbed”.



Officials say investigations have started to establish the cause of the fire.



An officer at the scene, ADO II Daniel Appiah told reporters that the fire is “out of control”.



“Our only challenge was the electricity. We had to call the ECG to cut power supply before we could work”, the fire officer said.



