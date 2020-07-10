Regional News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Fire sweeps through Salt FM at Agogo

The premises of Salt FM was gutted by fire

A violent fire tore through parts of a building that houses Salt FM, a local radio station at Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region.



Emergency services rushed to the scene just before 3:30pm to meet workers struggle to douse the flame.



It still remains unclear the cause of the outbreak but many devices have been destroyed in the Thursday fire.



“So the devices in the studio, tables, chairs and other equipment have been destroyed,” a firefighter told Dailymailgh.com, adding that: “The situation is currently under control and so we will begin investigations right away.”



Officials of the radio station are yet to comment on the incident.





