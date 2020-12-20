General News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Fire sweeps through 4-bedroom house at Adansi Asokwa

A four-bedroom house has been destroyed by fire at Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region.



The property was completely destroyed.



Everything inside was also burnt.



The owner, Osei Richard, said he could not explain what happened.



He told the media he lost everything but was grateful his family was safe.



There have been a string of fire incidents lately.



For instance, the Kantamanto market in Accra got burnt recently.



That disaster happened two weeks after fire ravaged the GCB Bank within the same enclave.



In mid-November, too, a dawn fire at the Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra destroyed goods worth millions of Ghana cedis.

