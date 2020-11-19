General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Fire service begins investigations in Circle inferno

Twenty-four hours after fire razed down the Odawna Market near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in the Klottey Korle Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says the cause of the inferno is still not known.



Currently, the entire market has been cordoned off to enable investigations to begin without interference.



A visit by Onua FM to the scene Thursday morning revealed that none of the traders were being allowed entry.



The fire which started around 1 am on Wednesday, destroyed goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the distress call to bring the fire under control.



Speaking in an interview with Onau FM’s Yen Sempa on Thursday, the Head of Public Relations at the GNFS, Divisional Officer Grade II (DOII) Ellis Okoe Robinson, said: “we are on the investigations and we can’t say what actually brought the fire”.



“We are doing our investigations and we shall bring the reports and recommendations to improve the market”.



He said, “We shall do interviews, excavations and tests to unravel what brought the fire and if we establish any criminality, we will bring in the police in to do their jobs”.



Mr. Okoe Robinson said, “we will urge all to be calm on the issue because if there is any criminality we shall let the police take it up”.















