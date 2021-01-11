Regional News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Fire razes down structures at popular Dagombaline in Kumasi

The fire has also destroyed properties of the residents mostly squatters

Fire has razed down several wooden structures in the Dagombaline in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, MyNewsGh.com reports



The fire which occurred on Monday, January 11, 2020, has rendered several residents homeless less than 48-hours after a similar incident occurred at Aboabo another suburb of the Kumasi Metropolis



Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service disclosed to MyNewsGh.com that cause of the fire is yet to be known.



Fire Service Personnel are currently at the scene to control the situation as fear-gripped residents are struggling to salvage some property