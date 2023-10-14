Fire razes down SIMMS SHS boys dormitory; students displaced

Regional News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire has gutted the boys' dormitory block of SIMMS Senior High School in the Kwabere East District of the Ashanti Region.



In a video shared by Accra-based United Television, students of the school are seen worried and confused as they try to find means and ways to quench the fire.



Though no one has been injured, the inferno is seen to have displaced students and destroyed property of the students.



A man is heard in the background asking if they have been able to reach out to the fire service while the fire kept burning the building.



The cause of the fire is yet to be established.



VKB/BB



