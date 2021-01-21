Regional News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Fire ravages storeroom of Islamic Girls SHS

Fire gutted a section of the dormitory room converted into storeroom

Some students of Islamic Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region have lost their personal belongings to a fire outbreak last night.



Fire gutted a section of the dormitory room converted into storeroom for the students to keep items including chop boxes,trunks, uniforms and provisions.



The fire consumed mattresses, books, trunks, provision, school uniforms among other items kept in the room.



No casualty was recorded. Reports however say the girls’ prefect was nearly suffocated by the smoke after she attempted to pull out a trunk closer to the entrance of the room when smoke was billowing.



The cause of the fire is not yet known but officials of the Ghana National Fire Service who intervened to extinguish the fire are investigating to establish the cause.



The Headmistress Saphia Salisu appealed to government to come to the aid of the school to renovate the burnt facility.