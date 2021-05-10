Fire ravages Timber market in Accra

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire has gutted some shops at the Timber market in Accra on Monday, May 10, 2021.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the fire is spreading at a faster rate because of the items (woods) being destroyed.



With thick smoke emanating from the scene, some residents within the palladium, Agbogbloshie enclave, numbering about 50 stood on the side to look on helplessly at the wood being burnt.



Others had been able to secure some of the wood on the side to prevent them from being gutted by the fire.



As at the time of filing this report, the Fire Service had yet to arrive at the scene.



The immediate cause of the fire which started in the early hours of today is unknown. Fire outbreaks in the past have been triggered by electrical faults.



