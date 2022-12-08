Fire rages four-bedroom house at Pataase

Regional News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A four-bedroom house has been burnt to ashes following a gas cylinder explosion at Pataasi in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.



The fire, which started on Tuesday evening, completely destroyed the house and several properties.



Some residents in the area in an interview with OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Tuesday, December 5, 2022, said they only heard the sound of the cylinder exploding followed by thick smoke in the house.



They added that the entire building was engulfed in flames in no time after the explosion.



There were no casualties as the only occupant of the house, managed to escape from the inferno.



Some residents, who claimed to have called the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS right after the explosion, accused them of arriving late to the scene.



Meanwhile, firefighters who eventually got to the scene managed to douse out the fire, preventing it from entering other nearby houses.



Officers of the GNFS have since commenced investigations into the incident.