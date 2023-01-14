Fire outbreaks decline in Central Region

Regional News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) recorded a marginal reduction in fire outbreaks from 626 in 2021 to 570 in 2022. The 8.94 per cent decline was a result of reduction in bush fires from 122 in 2021 to 114 in 2022.



The others are electrical fires from 49 in 2021 to 47 in 2022, commercial fires from 99 in 2021 to 90 in 2022, refuse dump fires from 24 in 2021 to seven in 2022 and nine other fires .



Divisional Officer III (DOIII), Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of GNFS, told the Ghana News Agency that domestic fires, however, increased from 195 in 2021 to 224, with institutional fires also shooting up from 21 in 2021 to 35 in 2022.



He attributed the decline in fire outbreaks to intensive fire safety education, patrols at the markets, and bush fire prevention education.



He appealed to radio stations to assist the Fire Service with free air airtime to educate the public on fire safety and the role the individual had to play to stay safe.



He also called on individuals, groups and institutions to take bold initiative to invite the service to give education and training on fire safety and basic firefighting techniques.



DOIII Abdul Wasiu Hudu said homeowners and businesses needed to ensure fire safety measures to protect lives and property, avoid using quack and unregistered electricians and eschew carelessness or improper handling of electrical gadgets.



“Very importantly, drivers and homeowners should acquire fire extinguishers to protect their vehicles and homes from fire outbreaks,” he advised.



