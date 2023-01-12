Fire outbreak at Mataheko: One-year-old baby burnt to death

Regional News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A fire outbreak that destroyed two wooden structures at Mataheko, close to the Mars Business School in Accra, has resulted in the burning to death of a one-year-old baby girl.



According to 3news.com reports, the girl was asleep when the fire started.



Here burnt remains have been handed over to the Police for preservation and autopsy.



Further reports say that all other inhabitants of the impacted structures escaped unhurt.



The fire was eventually put out by the Ghana National Fire Service from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Fire Station and the Regional Headquarters Sub-Station.



According to the fire service, they had requested that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) temporarily disconnect electricity from the area to facilitate their operations.



AM/KPE