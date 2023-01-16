Fire kills Police officer, wife and child

Regional News of Monday, 16 January 2023

A police officer has died together with his and child after fire gutted the police barracks where the family resided.



The police officer is reported to have been with the anti-robbery unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.



According to the Citinewsroom.com report, the Assembly Member for the Apromase/Asawase Electoral area, Ernest Kwarteng, said the cause of the fire is yet to be revealed.



“According to eyewitnesses, the fire swept through one of the rooms and as we speak, a married man, the wife and daughter are no more.”



“They have been burnt and the body deposited at the morgue. The police came in but we are waiting for the experts to tell us exactly what happened”, citinewsroom.com quoted Ernest Kwarteng as having said.



