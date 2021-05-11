Fire guts over 30 wooden structures at Krofrom

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire has gutted over thirty wooden structures at a Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



A report by CitiNews indicates that the fire started around 2:00am, Tuesday, May 11, 2021.



Personnel from the Ghana Fire Service have begun investigations into the fire with the cause yet to be identified.



The Manhyia District Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O 1 Amos Abban said that fire officers arrived to realize that the situation was bigger than anticipated.



He explained that steps are being taken to prevent a repeat of the same incident.



He also appealed to the public to contact the service quickly when there is a fire breakout.



“We received a distress call at 02:11 am that there was a fire outbreak at Krofom. We dispatched our first engine to the scene and when we got there, we realized that we needed another engine to support the first one, so we called for another engine to come in. We managed to bring the fire under control at 02:44 am”, he said.



“We are investigating the cause of the fire. When the cause is known, we will let the public know. We understand that the fire started two hours before we were informed. So we advise that anytime there is an outbreak, the public should call us on time”, D.O 1 Amos Abban.



