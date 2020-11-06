General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Fire guts offices of Ghana Business News in Accra

The cause of the fire is unknown

The offices of Ghana Business News (GBN), was on Thursday, razed down by fire in the Greater Accra regional capital, Accra.



The Accra High Street-based edifice was home, not only to the online media portal but other administrative offices and a health facility.



Although no casualty has been recorded, several properties running into thousands of Ghana cedis have been reported, destroyed in the inferno.



According to the GBN Managing Editor who doubles as the Executive Director of NewsBridge Africa, Emmanuel K. Dogbevi, he was called to the scene, during the rush hour, to witness the tragedy.



The personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service who responded to the call, are yet to furnish the affected occupants of the building with a possible cause of the fire.

