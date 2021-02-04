General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire guts nursery school, carpentry shop at Madina

play videoNo casualty was however recorded in the incident

A fire outbreak at an area called Social Welfare in Madina has consumed a nursery school and carpentry shop.



The fire, according to eyewitness account started in the late hours of Wednesday, January 3, 2021.



The cause of the fire is yet to be established but accounts by eyewitnesses indicate that it begun around 9:30pm on the ground floor of the nursery school before continuing to the top floors.



A resident who spoke to JoyNews said that personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service struggled to fight the fire that lasted three hours.



He added that the GNFS had to go refill their tank before they were able to quench it.



“The fire service was here a moment ago but they left because their water got finished,” a resident, Dennis Ablordeppey said.



Several properties of the school, running into tens of thousands were ravaged by the fire.



No casualty was however recorded.







