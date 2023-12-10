Fire guts home of Prof Ameyaw Akumfi, daughter burnt

Regional News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Properties estimated at several hundreds of thousands of Ghana Cedis have been destroyed after fire gutted the home of the Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, at Techiman in the Bono East Region



MyNewsGh.com confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday, December 9, 2023, which left his daughter who is in her 30s with severe burn injuries as she was the only one at home at the time of the incident.



The former Education Minister under the erstwhile John Kufuor administration was not at home at the time of the incident as he was said to be attending a funeral.



Preliminary investigations reveal that there was an explosion in one of the rooms which resulted in a thick smoke coming out and before an alarm could be raised for the intervention of the officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the whole building was up in flames.



The daughter of Prof Ameyaw Akumfi tried to escape from the inferno but suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.



“No a single property was saved from the house. Onlookers only managed to push one of the vehicles to safety but the whole building has been reduced to ashes”, an aide to the PPA Board Chairman told MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, the cause of the fire is not immediately unknown but he has not ruled out the possibility of a power surge.