Fire guts five-bedroom at Pankrono estate

Regional News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

In the Old Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region, a devastating fire broke out, resulting in the complete destruction of a five-bedroom house at Pankrono Estate.



Upon receiving a distress call on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, around 5:30pm, firefighters swiftly responded and arrived at the scene, however, they faced initial resistance from some residents who believed that the firefighters had arrived late.



Despite this challenge, the firefighters were eventually granted access to the scene through the intervention of the Assembly Member for the area.



The police were also called in to provide protection during their firefighting efforts.



The Regional Public's Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Peter Addai, reported that the diligent firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby houses.



Nevertheless, the five-bedroom apartment and its contents were tragically consumed by the fire.



The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. However, investigations have been initiated to uncover the root cause.



Fortunately, no casualties were recorded in this incident.



In light of this event, Mr Addai emphasised the importance of promptly alerting firefighters in the event of a fire outbreak.



He encouraged the general public to swiftly contact the fire service to ensure a rapid response and minimise the potential for further damage.