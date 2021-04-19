Fire guts administration block of Mampong Technical College of Education

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Fire has gutted the main administration block of the Mampong College of Technical Education.



This occurred in the early hours of Monday, April 19, TV3’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent Evans Nkum reported.



Eyewitnesses said some important documents have been destroyed.



This comes after a fire ravaged over 40 shops at the Kumasi Central Market with property worth millions of Cedis destroyed by the inferno.

The section of the market where hand-made shoes and leather sellers pavilions are is said to have been heavily affected by Sunday night’s inferno.



Speaking on Akoma FM's morning show GhanAkoma Monday, April 19, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Acquah Desmond, told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “preliminary investigation revealed 40 out of 48 shops within that particular section of the central market [have been affected].”



He explained the main cause of the fire was a result of lightning during Sunday night’s downpour in Kumasi, triggering fluctuations in power and the consequent fire outbreak.



“At about 10:00 pm on Sunday, we had a distress call, so our team rushed to the scene. Our major problem was access to the actual scene because of the haphazard siting of shops without proper roads and access routes.



“Nonetheless, our team manoeuvred and managed the fire from spreading. So at about 11:30 pm, the fire was quenched.”