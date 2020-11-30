General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Fire guts Korle-Bu ICU, coronavirus patients transferred to UG Medical Centre

Fire has gutted the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Monday, November 30, 2020.



The fire outbreak, according to Citi News was as a result of an electrical fault at the ICU centre.



Three coronavirus patients who were on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital ICU have been transferred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital, Mustapha Salifu, no casualties were recorded during the outbreak.



He also noted that the disaster was brought under control because some staff detected the problem early.



“The fire was detected early, so we were able to handle it as soon it started. The COVID-19 patients are safe and under control. There were also no casualties involved as a result of the outbreak,” he said.



Mustapha Salifu hinted that there would be a refurbishment of the ICU for operations to continue.



This is about the fourth time a fire outbreak has been recorded in the capital this month.



On November 18, 2020, the Odawna market was gutted by fire, destroying over 400 shops.



Traders’ belongings and monies were also burnt beyond recognition.



The following day, it was reported that fire had swept some parts of the Sakumono School Complex in Accra.

