Fire guts Kantamanto GCB Bank

Fire has swept through the Kantamanto branch of the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) Saturday morning.



It is unclear what caused the inferno which has left several floors of the building in flames.



The fire service have visited the scene to douse the ravaging fire.



This is about the third fire outbreak recorded in the capital this month.



On November 18, 2020, the Odawna market was gutted by fire, destroying over 400 shops.



Traders’ belongings and monies were also burnt beyond recognition.



The following day, it was reported that fire had swept some parts of the Sakumono School Complex in Accra.



The cause of the fire outbreak at Sakumono, still remains unknown.





