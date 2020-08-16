Regional News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: GNA

Fire guts 'First Samuel' supermarket warehouse in Takoradi

Fire has gutted a warehouse belonging to First Samuel Enterprise, a supermarket in the Central Business District (CBD) of Takoradi.



Aside from the warehouse, which is close to the Market Circle Branch of the UBA Bank, the fire also destroyed nearby properties, including a radio station and assorted floor carpets and hardware shops.



As at the time the GNA got to the scene, the fire was brought under control.



An eyewitness, who mentioned his name as Appiah, told the GNA that the fire started around 1300 hours on Saturday.



He said the personnel from the fire service struggled to extinguish the fire amidst distractions from some residents.



He said the fire service personnel had to use the parking lot of the CBG Bank to gain direct access to the warehouse.



There was no comment from the Fire Service on the cause of the fire.

