Fire guts Berekum NEDCo control room, several communities in darkness

Regional News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Correspondence from Bono Region



There is a power outage in Berekum and other adjourning communities in the Bono Region following a fire outbreak at the Northern Electricity Development Corporation (NEDCo) control room in Berekum.



It took the timely intervention of the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service to bring the fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, December 21, 2022, under control.



The situation has disrupted power supply to several communities including Berekum, Wamfie, Drobo, Sampa, Dormaa Ahenkro, Nkrankwanta and other adjourning communities served from the Berekum sub-station.



The Berekum Branch Manager of NEDCo, Ing. Ferdinand Nkrumah has confirmed the fire outbreak at the control room.



“There was a fire outbreak at our control room so it has affected the power supply to many communities. There is a power outage in some parts of Berekum, Drobo, Dormaa and Sampa as a result of the disaster,” he said.



Ing. Ferdinand Nkrumah indicated that they have assessed the situation and deployed some engineering strategies which have led to the partial restoration of power to some communities.



He urged residents in the affected communities to remain calm as strenuous efforts are underway to fully restore power to all communities served by the Berekum sub-station.



“Following the incident, we have assessed the extent of damage and we have instituted some engineering strategies which have helped us restore power to some parts of Berekum and as I speak, our hardworking engineers are working seriously to restore power to all the remaining communities”.



In a related development, residents in the affected communities especially business owners have expressed worry over the current power outage because of the yuletide.