Fire destroys wooden structures at Madina Ritz junction

A devastating fire has reportedly engulfed structures at Madina Ritz junction in the Greater Accra region, an incident confirmed by the Ghana National Fire Service on their Facebook wall.



The fire, which reportedly started around 11 pm on May 30, 2023, rapidly spread, according to video footage shared on Twitter by TV3 showing the flames soaring high and extending to adjacent structures.



The footage shows thick smoke billowing into the night sky. The intense flames raised concerns about the safety of residents and nearby properties.



According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Public Relations Officer, ADO2 Alex King Narteyin in an interview with Joy News, the service was present at the scene to maintain order.



“The location is very close to the Fire Station at Madina, so our men were here in one minute. Currently we have five appliances here, one from the National headquarters, Abelemkpe, Legon, Adenta and Madina,” he said.



