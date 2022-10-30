Fire destroys hostel of Sawla Senior High School

Regional News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

A hostel which houses students of the Sawla Senior High School in the Sawla-Tuna- Kalba District of the Savannah Region on October 26 got destroyed by fire.



Bole-based Nkilgi FM gathers that most of the belongings of the students, including books, beds, mattresses and clothing were lost in the process.



According to some of the students who wish to remain anonymous, they saw smoke coming out of the building when they were in their classrooms and some of them rushed out and immediately informed their teachers.



Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GFS) were called to the scene and after battling with the fire for close to 30 minutes managed to control it from spreading to other buildings.



The cause of the fire was not immediately known but reports suggested that it started at about 1:00pm to 2:00pm.



Preliminary investigations has been started by the Ghana National Fire Service.



Management of the school in conjunction with Ghana Education Service (GES) are seriously working around the clock to get things back to normal in the school.



The school authorities have expressed worry about the situation and appealed to government and benevolent organisations to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of the school by providing the students with decent accommodation to continue with academic activities.