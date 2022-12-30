Fire destroys a bedroom at Walewale-Kukuazugu

Regional News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Correspondence from North East Region



A fire incident on 28 December 2022 destroyed a house belonging to one Akantoe Bernard that accommodates a couple and their children at Walewale Kukuazugu in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



The fire outbreak which occurred on Wednesday at about 9:30 AM was said to have started in a room that was locked after the couple and their children had left for work.



The room was rented to the couple and their children by Bernard Akantoe who says he does not know what exactly caused the fire outbreak despite the house not having electricity.



The owner of the room, the man, was the last to leave their room for work after his children and their mother had also left for work.



It was only that bedroom that was affected in the house but ravaged Several properties including their mattress, mates, books, rubber containers, furniture, utensils, clothing, and other valuable properties were destroyed beyond salvage.



Meanwhile, the house has no electricity hence, sources say the occupant of the room is believed to be smoking cigarettes.



ln, an interview with GhanaWeb, the landlord of the house Akantoe Bernard said he was not around at the time of the outbreak.



"actual I am the landlord of this house and I went to town and someone called me and told me that there was a fire outbreak at my house, so I rushed and came but before I came and the house was surrounded by people who try to quench the fire,"



He added that "actually someone rented the room and he is not around and we don't know what caused the fire outbreak. Before I got home, they have already quenched the fire. They also called the fire service but by the time they got here everything was down," Bernard added.



The fire service officials say they are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.